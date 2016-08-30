Mediterranean rescuers save 6,500 migrants in one day

One of the largest rescue operations in recent years unfolded on Monday (29 August) when some 6,500 people were scooped from the Mediterranean.
The Italian Coast Guard said in a tweet it had helped coordinate 40 rescue missions around 20km off the Libyan coastline.
“We’ve been particularly busy today,” a spokesman for the coastguard told AFP.
The majority of the rescued migrants are said to be from places like Eritrea and Somalia. Children and babies, one just five days old...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
