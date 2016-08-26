Ad
euobserver
Merkel (c) is trying to bridge the gaps over the EU's future (Photo: g20.org)

Merkel wants EU to focus on jobs and security

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Bratislava summit of the 27 EU leaders on 16 September should focus on job creation for the young and reinforcing security in Europe, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on her diplomatic tour to lay the groundwork for the meeting.

Speaking in Prague on Thursday (25 August), Merkel said: "The Bratislava summit will accent ways that we can improve economic power, create more jobs for young people and how to boost internal and border security.”

She added: “I think we can overc...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Merkel (c) is trying to bridge the gaps over the EU's future (Photo: g20.org)

