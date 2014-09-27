UK commissioner deprived of power to oversee bankers' pay

The European Commission has played down suggestions that it had deliberately stripped the UK's commission candidate of responsibility for policing the EU's bank bonus rules.
Officials with Commission President designate, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that the decision to put bank bonus rules in the hands of the bloc's justice commissioner had been taken before Jonathan Hill, a British Conservative, had been nominated for the post of financial services chief.\n \n"This was a decision that wa...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
