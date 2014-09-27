Ad
euobserver
Bank bonus pay will fall under the remit of the new EU justice commissioner, Jean Claude Juncker's officials said Friday. (Photo: stumayhew)

UK commissioner deprived of power to oversee bankers' pay

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has played down suggestions that it had deliberately stripped the UK's commission candidate of responsibility for policing the EU's bank bonus rules.

Officials with Commission President designate, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that the decision to put bank bonus rules in the hands of the bloc's justice commissioner had been taken before Jonathan Hill, a British Conservative, had been nominated for the post of financial services chief.\n \n"This was a decision that wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU bonus cap to have little impact on bank pay
UK launches court challenge against EU bank bonus deal
Bank bonus pay will fall under the remit of the new EU justice commissioner, Jean Claude Juncker's officials said Friday. (Photo: stumayhew)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections