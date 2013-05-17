Ad
Some member states rely on Gazprom for 80 to 100 percent of their gas consumption (Photo: Joffley)

EU leaders discuss energy and tax next WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Energy and tax policy are on next WEEK’s agenda as European leaders gather in Brussels for a summit on Wednesday (22 May).

Member states want to harvest an estimated €1 trillion lost every year to tax evasion.

It is hoped the additional funds will help alleviate a social and economic crisis that has put millions out of work.

Among the proposed solutions to help fill the state coffers is the automatic information exchange of bank account details.

Austria and Luxembourg...

Tax evasion on the agenda this WEEK
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

