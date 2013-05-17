EU leaders discuss energy and tax next WEEK

Energy and tax policy are on next WEEK’s agenda as European leaders gather in Brussels for a summit on Wednesday (22 May).

Member states want to harvest an estimated €1 trillion lost every year to tax evasion.

It is hoped the additional funds will help alleviate a social and economic crisis that has put millions out of work.

Among the proposed solutions to help fill the state coffers is the automatic information exchange of bank account details.

Austria and Luxembourg...