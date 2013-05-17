Ad
euobserver
Hollande, speaking in the Elysee palace, said recession is undermining European identity (Photo: elysee.fr)

Hollande calls for euro government to beat recession

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

French President Francois Hollande has called for the creation of a eurozone government as a solution to the wide-spread recession that threatens "the very identity" of Europe.

Hollande spelled out his views on Europe during a two-and-a-half hour long press conference in Paris on Thursday (16 May) after being accused of lacking leadership and vision for the EU project.

With record low popularity rates and on the back of news that France has slipped back into recession, Hollande sa...

euobserver

