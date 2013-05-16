Targeted action requires clear plan … LGBTI issues are no different

If you are a lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or intersex person (LGBTI) today in the European Union, there is a 60 percent chance that you have experienced homophobia at school because of your identity.

There’s also a 25 percent chance that you have experienced violence, and if so, it is very likely that you did not report it to any public authority.

These are just two of the figures already released from the largest survey ever conducted on discrimination and violence faced by LG...