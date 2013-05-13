Tax evasion on the agenda this WEEK

Tax havens and banking transparency top this week’s agenda as EU finance ministers meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday (14 May).

The ministers are set to adopt a mandate enabling the European Commission to negotiate amendments to agreements signed in 2004 with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and San Marino on the taxation of savings income.

The mandate is in preparation of the EU summit at the end of the month where member states are set to agree draft EU legislation...