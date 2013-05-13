Ad
euobserver
Tax evasion costs the EU almost €1 trillion every year in lost revenue, says the European Commission. (Photo: Chris Tolworthy)

Tax evasion on the agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tax havens and banking transparency top this week’s agenda as EU finance ministers meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday (14 May).

The ministers are set to adopt a mandate enabling the European Commission to negotiate amendments to agreements signed in 2004 with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and San Marino on the taxation of savings income.

The mandate is in preparation of the EU summit at the end of the month where member states are set to agree draft EU legislation...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU economic forecasts out next WEEK
