EU commissioner asks Germany to raise wages

EU social commissioner Laszlo Andor has asked Germany to raise its wages in order to boost consumption and help other countries in the eurozone to export more.

A shift from budget cuts and austerity towards economic stimulus is needed to help the southern euro-countries overcome the crisis, Andor told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday (29 April).

"Saving alone does not create growth. That requires additional investment and demand," he said.

Andor, a le...