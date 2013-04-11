French leader promises anti-tax-cheat crusade

French leader Francois Hollande has promised to "eradicate" tax havens in the EU and in the wider world, after his approval rating fell to 26 percent following a tax evasion scandal.

Speaking on national TV on Wednesday (10 April), he said the "sad" Cahuzac affair has "altered the image of the [French] Republic, of our country and of our political life."

Jerome Cahuzac, his former budget minister, is currently changing where he sleeps every two days in a bid to avoid the French pr...