euobserver
Hollande on TV on Wednesday: his approval is the lowest on record for pollster Ipsos (Photo: elysee.fr)

French leader promises anti-tax-cheat crusade

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French leader Francois Hollande has promised to "eradicate" tax havens in the EU and in the wider world, after his approval rating fell to 26 percent following a tax evasion scandal.

Speaking on national TV on Wednesday (10 April), he said the "sad" Cahuzac affair has "altered the image of the [French] Republic, of our country and of our political life."

Jerome Cahuzac, his former budget minister, is currently changing where he sleeps every two days in a bid to avoid the French pr...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

