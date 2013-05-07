Confusion over EU data bill costs

Those who support the EU's proposed data protection bill and those who oppose it are putting forward vastly different figures on the cost of the new law.
"It's been a massaging of the numbers on both sides," Chris Pounder, the director of the UK-based legal training company Amberhawk, told this website.
"This cost argument needs to be bottomed out," he added.
The European commission’s January 2012 report says the fragmented nature of current EU data protection directive cr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
