US treasury boss to press EU on trade this WEEK

Trade and tax are likely to take centre stage when US treasury secretary Jacob Lew visits EU leaders this week.

Lew will meet with European Council and Commission heads Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels on Monday (7 April), before meeting European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

Meetings with Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schauble and French counterpart Pierre Moscovici top of the bill on Tuesday.

Having also visited Beijing, the 48-hour EU tour i...