Hollande receives German opposition leader

French President Francois Hollande will Friday (6 April) receive Germany's opposition leader and chancellor candidate Peer Steinbrueck in Paris after recently admitting there is "friendly tension" with Angela Merkel over the euro crisis.

In terms of the programme, Steinbrueck is getting the red carpet treatment for a contender for office. He will meet fellow socialist Hollande for private talks in the Elysee Palace after having had breakfast with Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

...