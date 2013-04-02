France and Germany snub Cameron on EU law review

UK Prime Minister David Cameron's attempt to get other member states to participate in a general review of EU laws has suffered an embarrassing rebuff from Paris and Berlin.
France and Germany have refused to take part in Cameron's much-publicised examination of whether some EU powers should be returned to member states, reports the Financial Times.
The paper notes that Paris and Berlin consulted with one another on the issue before concluding that the exercise - known as the "bal...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here