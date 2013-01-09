US cloud snoops pose questions for EU cybercrime body

The EU's new cybercrime centre is to be officially launched at the end of the week, but privacy specialists say the Union is failing to protect personal data.

The Danish chief of the new body, Troels Oerting, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (9 January) its main task will be to help member states stop paedophiles who scour the net to entrap children.

It will also tackle online fraud, such as stolen bank details, identify theft and malware.

Oerting noted that other EU ...