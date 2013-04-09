Serbia says US partly to blame for failure of Kosovo talks

Serb Prime Minister Ivica Dacic has blamed the US for blocking a potential land-swap deal with Kosovo which, he says, could have ended the frozen conflict over ethnic Serb enclaves.

Speaking in Belgrade with German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Monday (8 April), he said one potential solution for normalising relations would have been to give Kosovo control of a majority-Albanian region in the Presevo Valley in southern Serbia in return for Serbia's control of a majority-...