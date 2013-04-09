Serbia says US partly to blame for failure of Kosovo talks

Serb Prime Minister Ivica Dacic has blamed the US for blocking a potential land-swap deal with Kosovo which, he says, could have ended the frozen conflict over ethnic Serb enclaves.
Speaking in Belgrade with German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Monday (8 April), he said one potential solution for normalising relations would have been to give Kosovo control of a majority-Albanian region in the Presevo Valley in southern Serbia in return for Serbia's control of a majority-...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.