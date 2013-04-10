Campaigners hail 'game-changing' EU deal on oil and mining corruption

MEPs and ministers have agreed groundbreaking rules requiring oil and mineral companies to report payments made to third world governments.

The new rules agreed on Tuesday (9 April) will require extractive firms to declare all payments to governments over €100,000 on a country-by-country basis. The payments, which will cover a broad range of payments in kind, would have to be published for each individual project.

MEPs also forced member states to scrap reporting exemptions in cou...