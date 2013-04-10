Ad
euobserver
Digging for gems in Congo: resource-rich but corrupt countries collude with multinational firms (Photo: Julien Harneis)

Campaigners hail 'game-changing' EU deal on oil and mining corruption

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs and ministers have agreed groundbreaking rules requiring oil and mineral companies to report payments made to third world governments.

The new rules agreed on Tuesday (9 April) will require extractive firms to declare all payments to governments over €100,000 on a country-by-country basis. The payments, which will cover a broad range of payments in kind, would have to be published for each individual project.

MEPs also forced member states to scrap reporting exemptions in cou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Sarkozy, Barroso back greater transparency for extractive industry
EU to agree transparency rules for oil and mining firms
Digging for gems in Congo: resource-rich but corrupt countries collude with multinational firms (Photo: Julien Harneis)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections