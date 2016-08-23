Ad
euobserver
A pro-Kurdish rally in London, in March 2016. (Photo: Ron F./Flickr)

Turkey recalls ambassador from Austria

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Turkey has recalled its ambassador from Vienna amid a deepening diplomatic row.

Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (21 August) he was angered that people were allowed to rally in support of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government and features on the EU's list of terrorist organisations.

“Unfortunately, the ground on which our bilateral relations and cooperation with Austria can be normally sustained ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU-Turkey relations after the coup
Turkey threatens to scrap migrant deal with EU, again
Turkey struggling to cope with refugees
Death penalty not on Turkey's agenda, says MP
A pro-Kurdish rally in London, in March 2016. (Photo: Ron F./Flickr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections