Turkey recalls ambassador from Austria

Turkey has recalled its ambassador from Vienna amid a deepening diplomatic row.
Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (21 August) he was angered that people were allowed to rally in support of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government and features on the EU's list of terrorist organisations.
“Unfortunately, the ground on which our bilateral relations and cooperation with Austria can be normally sustained ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here