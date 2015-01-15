EU unemployment and social problems will take years to fix

The EU economy might be showing small signs of recovery but it is going to take years to bring employment and social standards back to pre-crisis levels, a new report says.

The report on employment and social developments in Europe, published Thursday (15 January), notes that over 9 million more are unemployed compared with 2008.

Meanwhile, much of the recent employment growth is down to more precarious temporary contracts - often not offering a living wage - while longterm unempl...