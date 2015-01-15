Ad
euobserver
EU employment remains high at 10 percent (Photo: Tax Credits)

EU unemployment and social problems will take years to fix

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU economy might be showing small signs of recovery but it is going to take years to bring employment and social standards back to pre-crisis levels, a new report says.

The report on employment and social developments in Europe, published Thursday (15 January), notes that over 9 million more are unemployed compared with 2008.

Meanwhile, much of the recent employment growth is down to more precarious temporary contracts - often not offering a living wage - while longterm unempl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs critical of 'underfunded' youth jobs plan
EU employment remains high at 10 percent (Photo: Tax Credits)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections