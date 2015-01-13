EU countries may run higher deficits if they invest, reform

Member states who chip into an upcoming investment fund, implement structural reforms or co-fund EU infrastructure, or youth employment projects will be allowed to run slightly higher deficits, the EU commission said Tuesday (13 January).

The countries' structural reforms - either adopted or planned, but with a detailed implementation schedule - will be considered when a country is close to or in breach of the three-percent deficit rule, the commission