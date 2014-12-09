Ad
euobserver
Greece has always had troubles sticking to deadlines (Photo: Constantine Gerontis)

Greece gets two more months to exit bailout

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (8 December) extended Greece's bailout programme by two months, while the Greek government is fighting for political survival and has brought forward presidential elections.

The decision comes after the troika of international lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) - was in earlier talks in Athens unable to pin down what should be the last reforms needed to disburse the final tranche of money.

