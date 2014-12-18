Ad
Cuban dissidents collect EU human rights prize in 2013: The EU this year started negotiations on a trade and political agreement (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU welcomes thaw in US-Cuba relations

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union has welcomed the agreement between US and Cuba to re-establish diplomatic relations, a move which matches with its own approach to Cuba.

With an end to more than half a century of animosity between US and Cuba in sight, “another Wall has started to fall”, the EU's foreign chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Wednesday (17 December) referring to the Berlin Wall.

“The initial reac...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

