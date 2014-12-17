Irish inquiry into banking collapse begins without ECB

The Irish parliament will begin a formal inquest into the banking crisis that forced the country to the brink of bankruptcy and a €67 billion EU-funded bailout in 2010 on Wednesday (17 December).

But one of the main players in the crisis, the European Central Bank, has stated that it will not appear before deputies.

Ireland became the second eurozone country to accept an EU rescue programme four years ago following a boom and spectacular bust of the country’s banking sector, whic...