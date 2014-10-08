Separatism: Making Europe stronger?

It is October 2014. Europe is still digesting Scotland's recent referendum on independence.

Scots ultimately decided to remain in their 307-year union with the rest of the UK. But it sparked quite a conversation. And the promises made in the run-up to the vote are set to lead to change across the board; in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The prospect that a part of the UK – a major EU member state – could simply break off and become a new country attracted headlines...