Ad
euobserver
EUobserver's Regions & Cities magazine (Photo: EUobserver)

Magazine

Separatism: Making Europe stronger?

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by EUobserver, Brussels,

It is October 2014. Europe is still digesting Scotland's recent referendum on independence.

Scots ultimately decided to remain in their 307-year union with the rest of the UK. But it sparked quite a conversation. And the promises made in the run-up to the vote are set to lead to change across the board; in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The prospect that a part of the UK – a major EU member state – could simply break off and become a new country attracted headlines...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Catalonia and Scotland at core of Europe's geopolitical conundrum
Better together - a new hope for a federal Europe
Scotland, Catalonia boost independence movements in Europe
London's forgotten city siblings
EUobserver's Regions & Cities magazine (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections