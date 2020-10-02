Ad
Parliament president David Sassoli said the parliament is not blocking anything (Photo: European Union)

EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament president on Thursday (1 October) pushed back against pressure to quickly agree to the EU long-term budget and coronavirus recovery plan with member state governments.

Top EU officials and government officials have put pressure on the parliament to approve the budget, give the green light to the recovery package, and thus to get money flowing to the countries, after EU leaders agreed on a deal at the July summit.

