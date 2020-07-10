Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel said there needs to be 'political courage' to clinch a deal in July (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Michel lays out compromise budget plan for summit

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Council president Charles Michel on Friday (10 July) laid out his compromise proposal for the long-term EU budget and recovery package which he hopes will bridge the deep gaps between EU governments.

Michel will next week chair the first physical meeting of heads of state and government since the coronavirus pandemic - after he had already attempted to come to an agreement on the budget back in February.

The Belgian politician offered a smaller, €1.074 trillion EU budge...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders seek to first narrow differences at summit
EU Commission's €1.85trn recovery package - key points
EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery
Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
European Council president Charles Michel said there needs to be 'political courage' to clinch a deal in July (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections