Dalli promises to unblock women on boards directive

Maltese European commissioner for the new equality portfolio, Helena Dalli, promised on Wednesday (2 October) an ambitious programme to fight all types of discrimination, stereotypes, and gender-related issues across Europe.

During her first 100 days, Dalli has committed to creating a proposal on pay transparency to tackle the gender pay gap and gender pension pay gap.

In the EU, the difference between salaries for men and women is still around 16 percent and for pensions about 36...