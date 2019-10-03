Ad
euobserver
'Discrimination is a fight that needs a European response,' Helena Dalli told MEPs during her hearing (Photo: European Parliament)

Dalli promises to unblock women on boards directive

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Maltese European commissioner for the new equality portfolio, Helena Dalli, promised on Wednesday (2 October) an ambitious programme to fight all types of discrimination, stereotypes, and gender-related issues across Europe.

During her first 100 days, Dalli has committed to creating a proposal on pay transparency to tackle the gender pay gap and gender pension pay gap.

In the EU, the difference between salaries for men and women is still around 16 percent and for pensions about 36...

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU Political

euobserver

