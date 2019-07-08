Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium

It was 'just' €4m.

It paid for a flat in the Belgian city of Antwerp, some 10 carats' worth of diamonds, designer clothes, a lot of fruit, and a mixed bag of construction and engineering equipment.

The money was part of a €200m fortune which was stolen by a Russian group in Moscow, moved out via Danish and Cypriot banks, and spent in similar ways all over Europe.

The method is called "Smurfing" by money-laundering experts - using minions, like the little blue men in the po...