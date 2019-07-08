Ad
euobserver
Breaking up stolen funds into ever-smaller amounts is standard money-laundering practice (Photo: Mohd Fazlin)

Investigation

Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels and Antwerp,

It was 'just' €4m.

It paid for a flat in the Belgian city of Antwerp, some 10 carats' worth of diamonds, designer clothes, a lot of fruit, and a mixed bag of construction and engineering equipment.

The money was part of a €200m fortune which was stolen by a Russian group in Moscow, moved out via Danish and Cypriot banks, and spent in similar ways all over Europe.

The method is called "Smurfing" by money-laundering experts - using minions, like the little blue men in the po...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russian with Malta passport in money-laundering probe
Danish bank faces criminal charges in test of EU system
Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
Breaking up stolen funds into ever-smaller amounts is standard money-laundering practice (Photo: Mohd Fazlin)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections