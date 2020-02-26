Ad
In the UK, for example, 73 percent of carpet is still being incinerated, a further 22 percent is shredded and used for equestrian arenas, just two percent is recycled back into a carpet product and less than one percent is reused (Photo: Mr Zebra)

Roll out red carpet - or recycle it? Green Deal's EU blindspot

by Rob Buurman and Siu Lie Tan, Utrecht,

With the Green Deal taking centre stage in European politics, the pressure is on for all industries to shift to a more sustainable business model.

If you want to see progress on climate goals and circularity, keep an eye on the carpet industry.

The Netherlands, with a 20 percent market share in European carpet demand, has started looking into legislation that makes producers responsible for the treatment or disposal o...

Author Bio

Rob Buurman is director Recycling Netwerk Benelux, where Siu Lie Tan is a project coordinator.

