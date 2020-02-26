Roll out red carpet - or recycle it? Green Deal's EU blindspot

With the Green Deal taking centre stage in European politics, the pressure is on for all industries to shift to a more sustainable business model.
If you want to see progress on climate goals and circularity, keep an eye on the carpet industry.
The Netherlands, with a 20 percent market share in European carpet demand, has started looking into legislation that makes producers responsible for the treatment or disposal o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Rob Buurman is director Recycling Netwerk Benelux, where Siu Lie Tan is a project coordinator.
Rob Buurman is director Recycling Netwerk Benelux, where Siu Lie Tan is a project coordinator.