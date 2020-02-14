Ad
euobserver
Johannes Hahn is the European Commissioner for budget and administration. He also owns 2,200 shares in Austria's largest electricity-provider (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Exclusive

EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in

EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn owns 2,200 shares in Austria's largest electricity-provider Verbund AG whilst actively being lobbied by the firm.

Hahn has had those shares since 2014, when he first became enlargement commissioner under Jean-Claude Juncker. They have since more than tripled in value, going from €32,813 in 2014 to

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Gas lobby lured MEPs with donations to UN child fund
Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him
Commission defends Breton's Atos over police data
Johannes Hahn is the European Commissioner for budget and administration. He also owns 2,200 shares in Austria's largest electricity-provider (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections