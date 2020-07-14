EU prepares response to China over Hong Kong

The European Union is preparing a "coordinated" package of EU-wide and national measures in response to China's new security law on Hong Kong, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (13 July).
After a year of anti-government protests, Beijing imposed the new national security law on the former British colony on June 30.
The Chinese legislation introduces new crimes with harsh penalties and allows mainland authorities to legally operate in Hong Kong
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
