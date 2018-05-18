Ad
euobserver
Unveiling the budget plans in early May, Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said 'there is no 'massacre', neither for cohesion, nor for CAP (Photo: European Commission)

Commission 'playing tricks' with EU budget figures

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament have accused the European Commission of deliberately producing confusing numbers in its proposal on the next long-term EU budget.

"The commission's communication in terms of figures for the future multi-annual financial framework (MFF) seems to diverge quite significantly from reality," French MEP Isabelle Thomas said Wednesday (16 May) at the parliament's budget committee.

Thomas is one of the MEPs dealing with the next MFF in the parliament.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland, Hungary push back at EU budget 'conditionality'
Germany and France lead EU budget concerns
Juncker seeks budget whip on unruly states
Eastern states feel 'ridiculed' by EU budget plan
Unveiling the budget plans in early May, Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said 'there is no 'massacre', neither for cohesion, nor for CAP (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections