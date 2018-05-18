Commission 'playing tricks' with EU budget figures

Members of the European Parliament have accused the European Commission of deliberately producing confusing numbers in its proposal on the next long-term EU budget.
"The commission's communication in terms of figures for the future multi-annual financial framework (MFF) seems to diverge quite significantly from reality," French MEP Isabelle Thomas said Wednesday (16 May) at the parliament's budget committee.
Thomas is one of the MEPs dealing with the next MFF in the parliament.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.