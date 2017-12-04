Ad
euobserver
Irish PM Varadkar said Dublin already had an agreement with the UK and the EU over Brexit (Photo: Annika Haas (EU2017EE))

Irish PM 'surprised and disappointed' by Brexit setback

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said Monday evening (4 December) he was "surprised and disappointed" with the lack of a deal on Brexit divorce issues in Brussels.

British prime minister Theresa May had met for lunch with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier the same day to hammer out the final details of an agreement on divorce issues.

One of those outstanding...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

May travels to Brussels without Ireland deal
Northern Ireland unionists warn May on border deal
Brexit talks stumble over Irish border issue
Tusk to show support for Ireland as Brexit deadline looms
Irish PM Varadkar said Dublin already had an agreement with the UK and the EU over Brexit (Photo: Annika Haas (EU2017EE))

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections