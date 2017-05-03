Ad
euobserver
Figures suggest that the Twitter following of Russia's RT and Sputnik is "unusually dedicated, and unusually active".

Investigation

Russia, the far right, and anti-Macron bots

EU Political
by Robert Schmidt, Strasbourg,

Thousand of automated social network accounts are being used to spread fake news attacking centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron ahead of the French presidential run-off on Sunday (7 May).

Fake news often originating on Russian news outlets such as RT and Sputnik has for weeks targeted Macron, who is opposed to Russia-backed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Ben Nimmo, a researcher who investigated all posts mentioning or retweeting RT France and Sputnik France, found that some of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInvestigation

Related articles

US alt-right joins Russia in anti-Macron attack
Russia-linked fake news floods French social media
Russia-linked fake news 'lost influence' in France
Figures suggest that the Twitter following of Russia's RT and Sputnik is "unusually dedicated, and unusually active".

Tags

EU PoliticalInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections