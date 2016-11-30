EU tables energy 'mega-package'

The European Commission is proposing on Wednesday (30 November) a thousand pages worth of legislation and strategy papers in the field of energy.
EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, responsible for the Energy Union project, said the commission was proposing “the biggest transformation of Europe's energy system" since the rise of central electricity grids and heating systems in the 20th century.
The Slovak commissioner spoke to journalists on Tuesday, ahead of the publication of the pl...
