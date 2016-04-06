Ad
euobserver
Panama hats on show at earlier anti-corruption protest on 6 March (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

Malta PM could be next to fall in Panama scandal

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Maltese minister, or the whole government, could be next to fall in the Panama Papers scandal amid street protests due in Valletta on Sunday (10 April).

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has urged people to bring Panama hats at 4.30PM to the Auberge de Castille, the prime minister’s office.

His appeal comes after Australian and New Zealand media, on Sunday, published revelations that the Maltese energy minister, Konrad Mizzi, and the PM’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had tri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Malta asylum drop linked with Italy oil deal?
Panama Papers: Iceland PM half-resigns
Malta bows to EU 'pressure' on passport sales
Panama hats on show at earlier anti-corruption protest on 6 March (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections