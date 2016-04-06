Malta PM could be next to fall in Panama scandal

A Maltese minister, or the whole government, could be next to fall in the Panama Papers scandal amid street protests due in Valletta on Sunday (10 April).

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has urged people to bring Panama hats at 4.30PM to the Auberge de Castille, the prime minister’s office.

His appeal comes after Australian and New Zealand media, on Sunday, published revelations that the Maltese energy minister, Konrad Mizzi, and the PM’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had tri...