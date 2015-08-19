Ad
Bundestag metro stop: German rebellion to be smaller than predicted (Photo: Alexander Rentsch)

German and Dutch MPs to clear way for Greek bailout

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German and Dutch MPs are deciding on Wednesday (19 August) on the Greek bailout, after Austria, Estonia, and Spain said Yes on Tuesday.

The German debate, which began at 9am local time, will see finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, but not chancellor Angela Merkel, address the Bundestag on the €86 billion rescue package.

The deal is set to pass, according to a test ballot carried out late on Tuesday, in which just 60 deputies from Merkel’s centre-right coalition voted No.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

