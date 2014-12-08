EU commissioners sworn in this WEEK

EU lawmakers enter the 11th hour of budget negotiations as European commissioners and President Jean-Claude Juncker swear an oath to respect fundamental rights this Week.
As Belgian trade unions on Monday kick off strikes in protest against government cut backs throughout Brussels, the European Parliament and member states enter last minute talks on the annual EU budget.
Budget negotiators must find a solution before the end of the week or the EU will have to run on provisional ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
