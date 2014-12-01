Mediapart: Former Russian spy lent €2mn to Le Pen senior

A former KGB officer lent €2 million to Jean-Marie Le Pen, the president of the National Front, on top of other Russian loans to the French far-right party, Mediapart reports.
The Paris-based online news agency said on Saturday (29 November) the money was wired by a Cypriot firm, Vernonsia Holdings, via an account at Swiss bank Julius Baer, to Le P...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
