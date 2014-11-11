MEPs allow national bans on GM crops

MEPs in the environment committee on Tuesday (11 November) said member states should have the right to ban genetically modified crops from their territory even if the EU has already approved them for cultivation.
The environment committee approved the change to an already existing directive from 2001 concerning genetically modified organisms (GMOs), with 53 votes in favour and 11 against.
The changes were the subject of major discussion between MEPs and national governments.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here