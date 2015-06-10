Ad
euobserver
Last weekend's pride: Fifteen out of the 200 or so rights activists were hopsitalised (Photo: nick storchay)

Kiev pride: A test of EU values

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Bogdan Globa, KIEV,

The equality march in Kiev last Saturday (6 June) wasn’t the first of its kind, but attracted more attention and stronger reactions than ever.

Ukraine’s LGBT community tried to organise the first march in 2012. But participants were physically blocked by radical right-wing groups and by religious groups linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.\n In 2013, thanks to the participation of the mayor of Munich and a large delegation of European guests, the marchers got the protection of more than ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Irish referendum: 'The gayest day in history'?
Luxembourg PM marries gay partner
Gay rights fall victim to EU-Russia geopolitics
Last weekend's pride: Fifteen out of the 200 or so rights activists were hopsitalised (Photo: nick storchay)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections