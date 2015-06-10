Kiev pride: A test of EU values

The equality march in Kiev last Saturday (6 June) wasn’t the first of its kind, but attracted more attention and stronger reactions than ever.
Ukraine’s LGBT community tried to organise the first march in 2012. But participants were physically blocked by radical right-wing groups and by religious groups linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.\n In 2013, thanks to the participation of the mayor of Munich and a large delegation of European guests, the marchers got the protection of more than ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
