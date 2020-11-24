'We call on the EU to appoint a Horn of Africa envoy'

Dr Mirjam van Reisen is professor of international relations, innovation and care, Tilburg University.

Plus 51 other signatories, including:

Mark Eyskens, former prime minister of Belgium

Agnes van Ardenne is a Dutch former minister for development cooperation and former ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in Rome.

Genoveva Tisheva is director of the Bulgarian Gender Research Foundation.

Malgorzata Tarasiewicz is director of the Network of East-West Women in Poland.

Juan Santos Vara is professor of public international law at the University of Salamanca, Spain.

Professor Dr Conny Rijken is professor of human trafficking at Tilburg University, The Netherlands.

Koos Richelle is a former director-general of the EU.

Lilianne Ploumen is an MP and former minister of international trade and development and cooperation, The Netherlands.

Dr Jan Nouwen is coordinator of global health education at Erasmus University, The Netherlands.

Réginald Moreels is a surgeon and former minister for development and cooperation, Belgium.

Paddy Maguinness works for the Europe External Programme with Africa, Ireland.

Jens Martens is from the Global Policy Forum Europe, Germany.



Stig Lundberg is a consultant in religious affairs, Sweden

Ronald de Jong is a professor of practice, Tilburg University.

Jasper Kuiper is director of Dokters van de Wereld, The Netherlands.



Rudi Friedrich is director of Connection e.V.

Pierre Galand is a former senator and chair Forum Nord-Sud

Roberto Bissio is from Social Watch, France

Iliana Balabanova is president of the Bulgarian Platform European Women's Lobby.

Dr Arts is a professor at Universiteit van Wageningen, The Netherlands.

Kees Zevenbergen is director of CORDAID, The Netherlands.

Ian White is a consultant in Peace Diplomacy, Ireland.