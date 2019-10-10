Ad
French President Emmanuel Macron and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have both noted that the Good Friday Agreement contemplates Irish reunification following referendums in both jurisdictions

From Brexit to Irish reunification?

by Martina Anderson MEP, Professor Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett, Brussels,

Offering an agreed and democratic path back to the EU, Brexit puts the reunification of Ireland centre stage.

There is a need for careful planning and preparation from the Irish and British governments and there is nothing to prevent such work commencing.

In our view, however, this must also include the EU, and its potential role has so far been neglected; a gap that is addressed by our report The EU and Irish Unity: Planning a...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Colin Harvey is a professor at Queen's University, Belfast, Mark Bassett is a barrister and Martina Anderson is a Sinn Féin MEP.



