Orban praises von der Leyen after first face-to-face

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen met on Thursday (1 August) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, amid a series of meetings the German politician is holding with EU national leaders as she assembles her commission to take charge in November.
The meeting comes after Hungary and Poland, whose governments are currently under EU scrutiny for breaching EU norms on the rule of law, claimed they played a key role in...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
