Saudi Arabia, but not Russia, on EU 'dirty money' list

The EU has stigmatised Saudi Arabia and four US territories on "dirty money", but let Azerbaijan and Russia off the hook.

Saudi Arabia and the US offshore havens of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands posed a "high-risk" of "money laundering and terrorist financing", the European Commission said on Wednesday (13 February).

It also added six other jurisdictions to its register: the Bahamas, Botswan...