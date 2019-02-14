Ad
Danske Bank was the biggest money-laundering case in EU history (Photo: danskebank.com)

Saudi Arabia, but not Russia, on EU 'dirty money' list

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has stigmatised Saudi Arabia and four US territories on "dirty money", but let Azerbaijan and Russia off the hook.

Saudi Arabia and the US offshore havens of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands posed a "high-risk" of "money laundering and terrorist financing", the European Commission said on Wednesday (13 February).

It also added six other jurisdictions to its register: the Bahamas, Botswan...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

