euobserver
'We cannot let nationalists without solutions exploit the people's anger', Macron said (Photo: European Parliament)

Macron unveils new EU vision to tackle populist surge

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders should reopen the treaties after the European Parliament (EP) elections in May to tackle migration and security challenges, French president Emmanuel Macron has declared.

The European "Renaissance" should also defend EU values against "nationalist retrenchment" he added, in a direct appeal to all "citizens of Europe" on Monday (4 March).

"By the end of the year, let's set up ... a C...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'We cannot let nationalists without solutions exploit the people's anger', Macron said (Photo: European Parliament)

