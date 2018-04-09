Ad
EU citizens will have more rights under a new general data protection regulation (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

New EU fines will apply to 'old' data breaches

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Companies operating in the EU that are currently hiding serious data breaches similar to those that rocked Facebook last month better disclose those before 25 May, or be prepared to pay serious fines.

On that date, the EU's new general data protection regulation (GDPR) will come into force. The new EU regulation will require that companies that process personal data inform the relevant data protection authority in case of a data breach.

If the compromised personal information is s...

