Ad
euobserver
Wilders (r) announcing a partnership with Marine Le Pen's Front National (Photo: European Parliament)

Wilders denounces latest court case as 'political trial'

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Dutch politician Geert Wilders is due to go on trial on Friday (18 March) charged with inciting hatred, discrimination and insulting a group based on race, a court case he has dismissed as a “political trial”.

He is being charged over comments he made at a campaign event in The Hague in March 2014, when he asked the audience if they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the country. The crowd chanted “Fewer! Fewer!” In response, Wild...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Dutch eurosceptics defiant after EU vote
Dutch extremists in disarray after anti-Moroccan chant
Autocratic Wilders preaches against 'undemocratic' EU
Wilders (r) announcing a partnership with Marine Le Pen's Front National (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections