China's premier Li, Hungary's PM Orban and Burlagria's PM Borissov at the Budapest summit (Photo: kormany.hu)

Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A two-day economic summit in Budapest between China and 16 central and eastern European countries saw the launch of several investment projects, including a high-speed rail link, against the backdrop of EU concerns at Beijing's reach into the region.

As politicians and business leaders from China and 16 central and eastern European countries ended the summit Tuesday (28 November), with the participation of Chinese premier Li Keqiang, limits became visible in what the format is attempti...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

