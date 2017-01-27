May urges Trump to stand by Nato, beware Putin

British leader Theresa May defended Nato and criticised Russia in a speech in the US, while courting Donald Trump for closer ties.
May described Nato as “the cornerstone of the West's defence” and as part of a wider, rules-based world order that the US and the UK had helped to build after World War II.
“We must turn towards those multinational institutions like the UN and Nato that encourage international cooperation and partnership,” she said.
Speaking at a Republican Part...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.