MEPs to keep 27 UK seats after Brexit

Twenty-seven of the total 73 seats currently occupied by British members of the European Parliament will be redistributed among the remaining 27 EU countries, the parliament's constitutional affairs committee decided on Tuesday (23 January).

France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands will gain the most seats, MEPs decided with 21 MEPs in favour and four against.

The redistribution will only apply after the parliament elections of May 2019, two months after the end of the two-year B...